Brightview Tavern owners Jaye and Jamie Hadley are eager to launch live music featuring local artists.
Business

Lockyer pub eager to put local musos on stage

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
LOCKYER Valley musos were about to find a new platform for themselves when coronavirus crumbled the live music industry.

Now, as restrictions ease, Brightview Tavern owners Jaye and Jamie Hadley are waiting for their chance to welcome local artists to the stage.

"It will be as soon as we are allowed to," Ms Hadley said.

"But we are not sure when that will be because they can't dance or anything at the moment, with the restrictions so we kind of have to wait."

After taking over the tavern in December last year, the Hadleys were eager to give customers a chance to enjoy live music while digging into a meal or downing a beer.

Ms Hadley said the area lacked spots to watch live music.

"It was something we definitely wanted to kick off but we were getting the feel of what people wanted," she said.

Ms Hadley said the plan had been to begin with one live music session a month, showcasing the work of local artists.

"I think when you're a local business, you should support other local businesses and keep it within the community."

"We had acts booked for April, May and June."

They're hopeful to launch the music from September.

"Everyone is looking forward for everything to go back to normal," Ms Hadley said.

"It's something people enjoy - to have a drink and a meal and listen to some live music."

