Lockyer pool shark off to international comp

OFF TO MALTA: Brett King will represent Australia at the 2017 Blackball Nations Cup later this year.

GATTON'S Brett King has been selected to play for Australia in the 2017 Blackball nations cup in Malta, and is seizing the opportunity to raise awareness about the sport.

The 28-year-old said he was feeling excited and nervous, but planned to get as much table time in as possible before the event in early November.

"I'm a little overwhelmed because it's my first international competition,” King said.

"There is a lot of tough competition from the European countries.

"I want to see how much of a skill difference there is between Aussies and the rest of the world, - and I want to test myself and see where my game level is against the competition.”

Blackball is a cue sport and a variant of the pocket billiards eight-ball games - like snooker and pool - but King said it's much more than a game of pool at the pub.

"It's similar to world rules - which is similar to the pool you play in pubs - but with snooker professionalism,” he said.

"I'd like to see the bad stigma elevated about it being a pub sport - we aren't in pubs anymore - we've evolved and have our own clubhouses.”

To be nominated for selection in the Blackball Nations Cup, players' pool stats are recorded during the year. The competition will see players play about 20-30 of single and team games for eight days' straight.

"The cup is a big competition and takes a lot of mental skill and hand and eye co-ordination,” he said.

"I'd love for it to become more popular in Australia, it's massive in England.”

Ten years ago King picked up a Blackball cue and and began competing seriously about three years ago.

King said the sport had helped him overcome big challenges in his life.

"I suffered from having a lot of anger when I was younger - pool was an escape from that,” he said. "I've learnt a lot from the sport and it's helped me become who I am today.

"I can't wait to get there and hopefully bring back a trophy.”