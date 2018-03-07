Lockyer pitches in for Clean Up Australia Day

IN THE BAG: The Friends of Lake Apex organised a clean-up of the parklands as a part of Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday.

THE Lockyer Valley joined in with efforts across the country on Sunday to beautify the local environment as part of Clean Up Australia Day.

Friends of Lake Apex organised a clean up of the parklands, with 16 people, ranging from 11 to 81 years of age, pitching in to help out.

FOLA member Jocelyn Wilson said, even with a bigger turn-out than usual, it was very pleasing to have collected less rubbish than last year.

"Considering the number of rubbish bins located throughout the Lake Apex Parklands, there really shouldn't be any rubbish,” Mrs Wilson said.

"It was excellent we had a few more people than we normally do.

"It was pleasing we didn't get as much rubbish.

"The main reason we're not getting as much now is because council installed those bollards, so people can't drive into those back areas (and dump rubbish).”

While the group holds regular working bees to clean the area, Mrs Wilson said it was an important day to raise awareness about just how much work went into keeping places such as Lake Apex in tip-top shape.

"We believe in the natural environment at this particular park. We don't want it messed up with human rubbish,” she said.

There were similar efforts in Withcott and organiser Janice Holstein said young and old joined in to help out.

"There were members of the Withcott Litter Patrol, Scout leaders and cubs, Withcott Fire Brigade members as well as other residents,” Mrs Holstein said.

"I would like to thank all our volunteers for their hard work in making Clean Up Australia Day in Withcott a successful event and assisting in beautifying the town we love.”

Twenty-eight volunteers targeted the down section of the Toowoomba Range and Blanchview Road.

Amidst the usual food wrappers, bottles and tyres, the most interesting find during the day was a box of bullets.