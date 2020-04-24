Lockyer petrol: Where to fill up for less than 90c/L

STOCK UP: Petrol is as cheap as chips at the moment – if you know where to look. Photo: Trevor Veale

STOCK UP: Petrol is as cheap as chips at the moment – if you know where to look. Photo: Trevor Veale

PETROL prices continue to fall throughout the region and most stations have even dropped their prices below the $1/L mark.

While it’s hard to complain about paying for petrol at less than a dollar a litre, you may as well get the best possible deal.

The cheapest unleaded petrol on offer along the Warrego Highway can be found in Helidon, at Pacific Fuels.

READ MORE: Why this Somerset petrol station is charging bargain prices

At just 87.9c/L, you could fill up an average car with a 55L fuel tank for $48 – a saving of more than $20 compared to what the same petrol station charged in September last year.

In Gatton, prices have stayed steep, relative to those in smaller towns and along the highway.

All petrol stations in Gatton are offering petrol for between 99.6c/L and 99.9c/L.

Unleaded fuel under 90c/L in the Lockyer Valley:

– Caltex Withcott (89.9c/L)

– Freedom Fuels Withcott (89.9c/L)

– Pacific Fuels Helidon (87.9c/L)

– Grantham Fuels (89.9c/L)

– Caltex Woolworths (89.9c/L)

– Shell Rusty’s (89.9c/L)

– Freedom Fuels Hatton Vale (89.9c/L)

-United Truck stop Colinton (89.9c/L)

Fuel under 90c/L in the Somerset:

– Barb’s Kitchen, Minden (89c/L)

– California Farms, Haigslea (89.9c/L)

– Lehmann Motors, Tarampa (89.9c/L)

– Atkinson Dam Cabin Village (89.9c/L)