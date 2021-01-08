Lockyer not immune from COVID panic buying

Lines form out the door of Woolworths Plainland as panic buying returns following announcement of COVID lockdown in Greater Brisbane. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Panic buying has once again returned following this morning’s announcement that Greater Brisbane would enter a three day lockdown commencing tonight.

Across the Lockyer Valley, residents have flocked to supermarkets despite the region not being part of the lockdown areas.

At Woolworths Plainland, queues were building out the entrance and into the carpark as people tried to get in store.

A COVID marshall, believed to be one of the store’s management team, was at the entrance enforcing a restricted number of customers into the centre while wearing a mask.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned Queenslander’s not to panic buy as she announced this morning that Greater Brisbane would enter a three day lock down following yesterday’s new COVID case in Brisbane’s CBD.

Supermarkets will remain open throughout the lockdown, however this has not stopped customers flocking to stock up.

At Coles in Gatton, checkout lines were reportedly going up the aisles shortly after the Premier’s announcement.

A Lockyer Valley supermarket manager predicted panic buying would occur in the region.

“We have pre-empted what happened last time, and we will likely experience panic buying during the weekend,” the store manager said.

“It may not be as drastic as last time, we have increased our stock levels.”

The store manager said they had a limited supply of face masks at the shop.

“We have them left over from the last panic buying frenzy in case something came up in the future,” the manager said.