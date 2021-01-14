Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

A Lockyer Valley woman has been ordered to pay for a can of Monster Energy drink that she stole from Laidley IGA Picture: Dominic Elsome

A Lockyer Valley woman has been ordered to pay for a can of Monster Energy drink that she stole from Laidley IGA Picture: Dominic Elsome

NATALIE Anderson took her grocery items to the checkout, including a four pack of Mother energy drinks that she had tampered with.

Sipping away on an open can, the cashier told the mum-of-two the damaged four pack couldn’t be sold in that condition.

Another IGA Laidley supermarket worker went to the soft drink aisle to exchange the four pack but noticed another pack had been tampered with, and a can was missing.

Anderson, 34, told staff she had purchased the drink elsewhere prior to entering the supermarket.

She left without paying for the open can.

But her actions on October 27 were caught on CCTV footage, which led to a visit from the cops and a date in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told the court that Anderson had entered the supermarket about 3pm.

A Lockyer Valley woman has been ordered to pay for a can of Monster Energy drink that she stole from Laidley IGA (file image)

She walked down the drink aisle before “looking around” and handling a four pack of Mother energy drinks.

“She removed two cans from the pack and replaced them with two different cans,” Senior constable Lowe said.

“She then takes a single Mother drink from another four pack and opens it and begins to consume it.”

After collecting additional groceries, Anderson is seen to go to the checkout to pay for her goods.

IGA Laidley staff identified Anderson, and she was later questioned about her actions.

“The defendant stated she had paid for the four pack and the single can,” senior constable Lowe said.

“But she alleged the single can had not been added to her final checkout costs when she paid for the groceries.”

Appearing in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 11, Anderson pleaded guilty to one charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150).

Duty lawyer Kelsea Read said her client had no relevant criminal history.

“It’s a very minor incident,” Ms Read said.

Magistrate Graham Lee fined Anderson with a $150 good behaviour bond.

She was ordered to pay restitution of the consumed Mother can for $6.85.

No conviction was recorded.