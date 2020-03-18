Lockyer mum tested for CORVID-19 after returning from cruise

SORE THROAT: Amy Donaldson and her husband Geoff, Adare, were on a cruise when Amy began to develop a sore throat.

THE relaxation and rejuvenation of a five-day cruise was dampened for one Adare woman when she felt herself developing a sore throat.

Amy Donaldson and her husband were on a cruise that left from Sydney when, on the second last day, she began to notice cold-like symptoms.

Leaving the port on March 7, the ship Amy and her husband were on disembarked on March 11.

After flying back home, she called her boss to find out whether the sore throat meant she needed to work from home.

She said it was confusing to know what was protocol.

“(I wanted) to see if there were any updates like, if you’ve got symptoms, you can’t come to work, that kind of thing,” Ms Donaldson said.

“The current situation is complete madness – I don’t know what to believe.”

While she was allowed to return to work, she felt worse the next day and noticed a cough unlike any she had previously had.

“I was awake a lot (at night) because I kept coughing,” she said.

“When I coughed, it made me gag and nearly vomit – it was not a normal cough.”

While she wasn’t afraid of the virus, she didn’t want to risk being a carrier and passing it on to others.

When she tried to make an appointment at her usual medical clinic, she described her symptoms and was told to drive to the clinic and wait in her car.

“They said I had to park in the ambulance bay and call them when I got there,” she said.

Initially, the doctor was sceptical but, hearing Ms Donaldson had just been on a cruise, decided to go ahead with a test.

She was tested in Gatton – and was given a mask – and said medical staff sanitised everything she touched.

“I thought, oh god – I don’t think I actually have coronavirus,” she said.

“I was just getting tested because I had enough of the symptoms and I’d been on a cruise and I’d been around people from other countries.”



Ms Donaldson was told her results would be in within 48 hours but, on Monday, after three long days of waiting in self-isolation, she received the news she was in the clear.

“I was worried,” she said.

“But I didn’t care if I had coronavirus, I was more worried about infecting my workmates.”

With the offical number of confirmed cases in Queensland, more than 1200 coronavirus tests are being conducted statewide, daily.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the state would triple emergency department capacity and would double ICU capacity.

He urged people to seek testing only if they met the current criteria.

“That is only seek testing if you have been overseas within 14 days, or had contact with a confirmed case and, this is important, and you have symptoms.

“A cough, sore throat, fever, headache or sneezing. We cannot test people who are not unwell.”