HOMEMADE: A Lockyer Valley mum decided to get creative when she discovered the region had run out of hand sanitiser.
Lockyer mum driven to make antiviral hand sanitiser

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
HAND sanitiser was just part of the regular shopping haul for Jess and her family.

But as coronavirus cases began to emerge in Australia, she found herself scrambling to get her hands on the product, along with toilet paper and canned food.

The Regency Downs mother drove between Ipswich and Toowoomba in the search for hand sanitiser before realising the shortage was widespread and wasn’t about to go away.

With a background in aromatherapy and no hand sanitiser in sight, Jess decided to look to her books.

“I thought, ‘hang on a minute, I know I can make stuff with aromatherapy – I’ll see if I can make some hand sanitiser’,” Jess said.

She said her aromatherapy training had armed her with the tools to make it.

“It’s non-alcoholic but the essential oils have the properties required for a hand sanitiser,” she said.

“It’s antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral.”

She started making it for her family but, after talking to others in the community, realised more people had been going without.

Jess offered to distribute her hand sanitiser to those in need, if they could cover the cost of the products used.

“I’ve made about nine or 10, 100ml bottles so far,” she said.

“I made some bottles for a local healthcare professional for nothing.”

One of the key ingredients – aloe vera – is hard to get at the moment so Jess is offering hand sanitiser in exchange for aloe vera.

“(The healthcare professional) gave me some aloe vera because I was running a bit low and I gave her four or five bottles she could take to work,” Jess said.

The hand sanitiser contains demineralised water, aloe vera, tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil, orange oil, lemon oil, grapefruit oil and rosemary oil.

Anyone interested in placing an order can email Jess at chicky578@hotmail.com.

coronavirus hand sanitiser homemade lockyer valley
