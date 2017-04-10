Lockyer multisport club celebrate impressive season

HAPPY FAMILY: Scott and Chante Ovenden took out the Top Male Triathlete and Top Female Triathlete awards respectively at the club's first awards night.

IN JUST their first season, the members of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport and Triathlon Club have already made impressive strides.

Founded in September of last year, president Brent Loughman said the club was started to offer something that wasn't previously available in the Lockyer Valley.

"There's nothing really out here like a multisport club to be able to put those three things together, your running, your cycling and your swimming,” Mr Loughman said.

They came together on two weeks ago to celebrate their achievements across the past few months competing in the Gatorade Queensland Triathlon Series, some of whom had never competed in a triathlon before.

"We really wanted to celebrate everyone's achievements,” he said.

"Because seven triathlon races for anybody who is brand new to the sport is quite a commitment... there is a lot of training and a lot of time (put into it).”

Five members of the club finished in the top 10 of their age groups against competitors from across the state.

Vice-president Matt Sippel believed the region was the perfect training ground and encouraged any like-minded people to get involved.

"We know there are a lot of young, talented athletes in the area and a lot of health conscious people who are looking for this kind of stuff,” Mr Sippel said.

"You've got the hills, you've got the valleys, you've got the flats and you don't have the traffic.”

The long term aim of the group was to bring an event to the area.

"It would be great to have something like that in the Lockyer Valley,” he said.

"That would definitely be our goal in the next five to 10 years to hold our own event here and bring people from Brisbane out this way.”

Scott Ovenden won the Top Male Triathlete, Chante Ovenden won the Top Female Triathlete, Matthew Ovenden won Top Junior Triathlete and Sharith Sippel won Most Improved Triathlete.