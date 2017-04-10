28°
News

Lockyer multisport club celebrate impressive season

Lachlan Mcivor
| 10th Apr 2017 6:00 PM
HAPPY FAMILY: Scott and Chante Ovenden took out the Top Male Triathlete and Top Female Triathlete awards respectively at the club's first awards night.
HAPPY FAMILY: Scott and Chante Ovenden took out the Top Male Triathlete and Top Female Triathlete awards respectively at the club's first awards night. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN JUST their first season, the members of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport and Triathlon Club have already made impressive strides.

Founded in September of last year, president Brent Loughman said the club was started to offer something that wasn't previously available in the Lockyer Valley.

"There's nothing really out here like a multisport club to be able to put those three things together, your running, your cycling and your swimming,” Mr Loughman said.

They came together on two weeks ago to celebrate their achievements across the past few months competing in the Gatorade Queensland Triathlon Series, some of whom had never competed in a triathlon before.

"We really wanted to celebrate everyone's achievements,” he said.

"Because seven triathlon races for anybody who is brand new to the sport is quite a commitment... there is a lot of training and a lot of time (put into it).”

Five members of the club finished in the top 10 of their age groups against competitors from across the state.

Vice-president Matt Sippel believed the region was the perfect training ground and encouraged any like-minded people to get involved.

"We know there are a lot of young, talented athletes in the area and a lot of health conscious people who are looking for this kind of stuff,” Mr Sippel said.

"You've got the hills, you've got the valleys, you've got the flats and you don't have the traffic.”

The long term aim of the group was to bring an event to the area.

"It would be great to have something like that in the Lockyer Valley,” he said.

"That would definitely be our goal in the next five to 10 years to hold our own event here and bring people from Brisbane out this way.”

Scott Ovenden won the Top Male Triathlete, Chante Ovenden won the Top Female Triathlete, Matthew Ovenden won Top Junior Triathlete and Sharith Sippel won Most Improved Triathlete.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatorade queensland triathlon series lockyer lightning multisport and triathlon club lockyer valley triathlon

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer multisport club celebrate impressive season

Lockyer multisport club celebrate impressive season

In just their first season, the members of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport and Triathlon Club have already made impressive strides.

More greyhounds are now finding furr-ever homes

NEW LIFE: Greyhound Adoption Program co-ordinators Gail Lane and Cathie Archer with former racer Chance.

Churchable greyhound adoption program in full swing

Fernvale BMX rider aims for world titles

Fernvale BMX rider Jordan Press will compete at the Australian Titles later this year.

States, nationals, it's pedal to the metal for Jordan Press

Don't become another road fatality statistic these holidays

FATAL FIVE: Police will be out and about on the region's roads enforcing the Fatal Five over the Easter break.

Police are reminding motorists to be aware of the Fatal Five.

Local Partners

Lockyer multisport club celebrate impressive season

In just their first season, the members of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport and Triathlon Club have already made impressive strides.

In Pictures: Weekend out and about in the Valley

Kayla Adrichem and Sam Wright at the Lowood Spudds and Dudds BnS held at the Lowood Showgrounds, Saturday, April 8.

Out and about in the Lockyer Valley in pictures.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Iggy's ego just got hammered

LESS than 5000 Australians have paid for Iggy Azalea’s comeback single Mo Bounce, but the racy video has been watched 23 million times.

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

Natasha Exelby realises she’s back on air on ABC News 24.

Priceless moment newsreader is sprung daydreaming on live TV.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

New Price - Was $489,000 Now Offers From $449,000 - Rangeville Executive Home - Walk To Picnic Point

47 Rowbotham Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers From...

Sellers have reduced asking price to sell this weekend, big spacious home , rendered externally, tiled roof has been restored, recently renovated kitchen on the...

7 Acre Horse Oasis Minutes From The CBD

827 Drayton Connection Road, Vale View 4352

4 1 2 Offers Over...

This is truly a rare opportunity to secure the best of both worlds, country living with ample room for all the benefits only minutes from Town. Centrally located...

Most Exceptional Position in Middle Ridge!

13 Inadale Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Interest from...

Quite literally, this is the most exceptional position that Middle Ridge can offer. 13 Inadale Court sits at the very end of the cul-de-sac, with filtered views...

Looking for tree change? Then this home is for you........

51 Montrose Road, Cabarlah 4352

House 5 2 3 EXPRESSIONS OF...

20 mins from Toowoomba on 2 ½ acres in the picturesque hamlet of Cabarlah, with magnificent escarpment views, you could be mistaken for thinking you were at...

Better Than New High Quality Living

22 Placid Drive, Gatton 4343

House 4 2 2 $465,000

Be the envy of your friends in this superb, near new home. Why build when you can move into this desirable residence that blends lifestyle and design. No...

Well Appointed Unit, Attractive Block!

3/6 Ball Street, Drayton 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Interest From...

This modern well maintained unit is approximately 10 years old, in a block of 3 and located at the back of the complex allowing for privacy. Being at the rear of...

Wholesome Living In Holt!

28 Holt Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 3 3 $549,000

This 2004 built classic style home delivers multiple family living areas, sizable rooms and outdoor living including a 6x3m SHED! With two ensuites and a main...

It&#39;s Happy Days&#39; In Hendra Court With 1208m2 and Dad&#39;s SHED!

13 Hendra Court, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 4 $519,000

A fantastic family home on a large block of flat playing land has just hit the market in Kleinton! Perfect for families, this home's street appeal is striking and...

Meathstead

142 Harelmar Road, Southbrook 4363

Rural 5 2 6 Auction at Fitzy's...

Rarely do properties of this size and calibre in the Southbrook area come on the market. Meathstead offers the astute buyer an opportunity that has never been...

The Perfect Allotment To Build Your Home!

9 Harrow Street, Greenmount 4359

Residential Land 0 0 $47,500

Greenmount is only a pleasant 20 minute drive south of Toowoomba where you'll find this 809m² block. It's fenced on 3 sides and has a gentle slope from the front...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!