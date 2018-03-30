Lockyer Multicultural Festival gets a boost

A $6000 grant from Multicultural Affairs Queensland will help to ensure "the best Lockyer Valley Multicultural Festival yet,” organisers say.

The Celebrating Multicultural Queensland Grant was awarded to Spirit of the Valley Events Inc which this year has partnered with the Lockyer Multicultural Association Inc and The Lockyer Valley Council to organise the festival, which will celebrate Australiana alongside the array of cultural backgrounds that reside in the Lockyer.

SOTVE president Idell Wadley said the organisation would put the funds directly into more cultural performances on festival day.

"We are set to have Gujarati dancers, belly dancers along with Sega and Latin dance,” she said.

"A Brisbane African drummer will teach an African drumming workshop, and the class will perform for half an hour. And John Parsons will be doing an interactive Aboriginal demonstration and performance.”

The annual Lockyer Multicultural Festival will boast a blend of food, dancing and entertainment from around the world, although MsWadley said the event had a more important purpose than just entertaining the crowd.

"This festival is vital for the region because it helps to break down barriers and creates a platform for the variety of diverse range of cultural groups who live and thrive in the regions,” MsWadley said.

"It's an opportunity for them to all come together and an opportunity for other Australians to come to see and learn about what these other incredible cultures are about.

"We usually get close to 1000 people through the doors ... it's a chance to bring everyone together.”

Multicultural portfolio councillor Michael Hagan said the LVRC was always excited to partner with community groups that promoted cultural events in the region.

"This festival is great for the Lockyer, we are a multicultural society and we should celebrate that,” CrHagan said.

The Lockyer Multicultural Festival will be held at the Gatton Shire Hall and neighbouring Centenary Park from 10am Sunday, May27.