Lockyer MP warns of scam emails

MP Ian Rickuss has warned the community of an email scam purporting to be from the ANZ Bank.

Mr Rickuss said if the scammers were brazen enough to send this type of scam email to the Lockyer Parliamentary account, it just goes to show that the whole community should be aware and alert to the risks.

An ANZ spokesperson said the only organisation that will ever contact you about suspicious activity with your accounts is your bank, no other company including the ATO or the police have access to your financial information.

If you believe you have been the target of a scam email, there are a few things to identify it as a scam.

The first is to verify the issue being described to you by the scammer, review your own bank records and confirm if it is unusual activity. Ther second is to verify the person who has contacted you.

"If you still feel unsure of your situation, visit your nearest bank branch to verify account activity in person and to discuss your concerns with a banker face-to-face,” Mr Rickuss said.

"Finally, always think twice before sharing personal information over the phone or online (contact number, date of birth, home address, bank details etc.”

If you are still unsure, you can visit Scam watch: http://www.scamwatch.gov.au or Stay Smart Online: http://www.staysmartonline.gov.au/