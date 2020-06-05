Lockyer MP calls for newspaper to remain

State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has called for the decision to stop printing the Gatton Star to be reconsidered. Photo: Ebony Graveur

NEWSCORP Australia’s decision to change its approach to online-only journalism has been a polarising one for readers and community leaders.

Lockyer MP Jim McDonald said losing the weekly Gatton Star newspaper could cost rural communities their social connections.

“They don’t understand the impact it will have in our community,” Mr McDonald said.

“The Gatton Star is the weekly bible – people can find out who is born, who is married, who has died and of course all of the sport and social activities that happen.”

He said he had written a letter to Newscorp Australia calling for it to rethink its decision to close newspapers throughout Queensland and NSW.

He said it was vital the community stayed connected while recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and said the paper was the backbone for such a feat.

“For us to be in the middle of a recovery of a pandemic, getting trusted and consistent messages is one the biggest challenges,” Mr McDonald said.

Digital media coverage means news can be distributed faster, more frequently and can be updated as new information comes to light.

Though a Gatton Staronline subscriber himself, Mr McDonald feared many readers were not computer savvy.

“Our older community don’t have the online access and rely on the paper every week,” he said.

“The 20,000 papers printed each week is a significant amount to be distributed in the community.”

The Gatton Star will continue to operate as an online platform.

