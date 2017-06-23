Lockyer mobile library to be phased out

SHUT DOWN: Lockyer Valley Regional Council will soon phase out its mobile library service.

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council will soon phase out its mobile library service after a review into its library operations.

Community Services portfolio Councillor Michael Hagan said the high annual cost of operating the service was now unattainable.

In recent times, the service has only been in operation five days each fortnight in order to manage staffing and other operational costs.

"At 18 years old, the current mobile library vehicle is nearing the end of its useful life and it's simply not viable to replace,” Cr Hagan said.

"Add to that, visitor numbers are extremely low with a number of locations supported only by school children who have existing access to their local school library.”

Murphys Creek resident Hans Trommels has been using the mobile library since its inception and relies heavily on the service.

He was frustrated by the lack of consultation with the community.

"That's the thing that annoys me most,” Mr Trommels said.

"We don't use any of the council's services; the only thing we use is the mobile library.

"The group that it affects the most are the disadvantaged, the ones that can't get around easily.”

Suggestions to either utilise an e-library or a library in Toowoomba were not viable for the oldest members of the community.

"I'm the wrong generation for that, I can't even use a mobile phone,” Mr Trommels said.

"I need disability access; trying to get into Toowoomba itself in the middle of the city, it's not much fun.”

"It's pointless me even trying.”

Mr Trommels said it wasn't just going to be the elderly who missed out on the service, but time-poor parents after books for their kids.

"I was involved in education for decades... I was under the impression we were supposed to encourage literacy,” he said.