Lockyer midwife finishes in top three at national award

A LOCKYER Valley midwife has described her delight at being honoured at a national awards night, and hoped the exposure would highlight the struggles regional women faced during pregnancy.

Dawn Reid was a finalist in the HESTA Nursing and Midwifery Awards, held last night, and although she lost to Gold Coast midwife Cassandra Nest for Midwife of the Year, she was over the moon to have made the top three.

“If you look at the nominations, (the other finalists) all come from big organisations,” Ms Reid said.

“So, for a little practice that is private, that is not a big organisation I feel, although I didn’t get the first place, it’s a really big win for independent midwifery and also for the Lockyer Valley.”

Ms Reid was nominated for her work providing quality antenatal care and other specialty health services to families in the rural areas of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

She said making the finals of the awards showed small, local health services were just as important as big players.

“It does show you that you don’t have to be from one of the big organisations or one of the big facilities to have that recognition,” she said.

Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid and expectant woman Melanie. Picture: Dominic Elsome

But she added the best recognition she could receive was the support of her local community.

“It’s great to have awards and I think it’s great to have recognition but I’ve always said that, for me, the biggest awards that I could ever get would be that my community supports me and that the women come back to me for the second and third and fourth babies,” she said.

The Gatton midwife congratulated the winners and hoped the exposure would help highlight the difficulties rural and regional mothers faced during pregnancy and childbirth outside of major centres.

“The only thing that I would have been disappointed about not winning the award is that I wasn’t able to highlight the area that I live in and the things that are often not provided for women and families in small communities,” she said.

“But I’ve got to be happy with the top three in Australia – still feels like an achievement.”