Lockyer mayor runs unopposed for 2020 council tilt

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan has no opponents for the role of mayor in the 2020 election.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan has no opponents for the role of mayor in the 2020 election.

TANYA Milligan isn’t complacent that she is running unopposed in the upcoming local council election, but it’s certainly a weight off her shoulders.

And in the returning mayor’s true style, she was modest and humble about her reappointment.

“It’s a privilege. I’m exceptionally grateful because it’s a privilege to serve your community,” she said.

Ironically, having won her own battle with breast cancer, Cr Milligan first began her career in local council in 2000, where she won the bi-election seat after former councillor Marilyn Ward died from breast cancer.

She joined the Lockyer Valley Regional Council following the amalgamation of Laidley and Gatton, and stepped into the mayor’s position in 2016.

Cr Milligan became the first female mayor appointed to LVRC.

When she took over the role of mayor, Cr Milligan pledged to work towards pipelining water from Wivenhoe Dam in a bid to secure water for the region’s agricultural sector.

That pledge remains part of her 2020 campaign.

“Securing the alternative water source is probably my number one priority,” Cr Milligan said.

“Water is gold, (and) so much of our livelihood relies on water.”

Her next four years will also ensure the Lockyer Valley isn’t railroaded by the Inland Rail project.

Yes, its coming, it is the infrastructure of national significance, but we remain the most affected community along the route,” she said.

“It remains a priority for council ensuring there are benefits for this community – you can’t just take; you need to give back.”

She said councillors would continue its path for greater transparency and financial sustainability.

“We’re doing a lot more with engagement and being out in our community – a lot more than we have ever done in the past,” she said.

When the Gatton Star asked about financial sustainability, Cr Milligan had two words.

“Stop spending,” she said.

“It’s just being reasonable and thinking ‘do we need that’, and looking after the assets we already had,” she said.