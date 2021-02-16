Lockyer man to front court for indecent treatment of children

A Lockyer Valley man facing one charge of indecent treatment of children under the age of 16 will have his case heard in the Ipswich court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was represented by Lewis Hunter, of Guest Lawyers.

Mr Hunter spoke to magistrate Damien Carroll via phone conference in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 15.

Mr Hunter said his client was on bail and in regular contact but requested a brief of evidence and a committal date.

Police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor told the court the matter would require indictment and was required to be moved to Ipswich.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 24.