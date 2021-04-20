Lockyer man threatens to burn pizza shop over 25 minute wait

A Lockyer man threatened to burn a pizza shop down with all the staff inside after his order was not prepared when he arrived.

Dieter Andre Clarke ordered pizza through Pizza Hut’s online system, but when he arrived to pick up his order at the Plainland store, the pizzas weren’t ready.

Clarke was told by the store manager that the order didn’t come through and it would be a 25-minute wait to prepare his order.

“That’s f*****g ridiculous,” Clarke yelled, the oourt heard.

“You’ll f*****g deliver it for free.”

Prosecutor Bettina Trenear from Toowoomba Prosecutions said Clarke went on to call the manager a “useless c**t” during the incident on March 26.

She detailed his case in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, April 19, and said Clarke continued to yell obscene language.

Ms Trenear said Clarke, 43, yelled “I’ll set fire to the f*****g place and burn it all down with you inside”.

Police arrived at Pizza Hut Plainland at 6.50pm, 20 minutes after the incident began.

They spoke with the manager who had provided Clarke with a receipt of refund.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and identified the defendant before visiting his Regency Downs address at 8pm that night.

Clarke told police he was “fizzled out” from his PTSD, had a “bad week and just snapped”.

He also told police he was “frustrated” because the manager said it would take an hour to deliver the pizzas when he lived just five minutes’ drive from the shop.

Clarke was represented by duty lawyer Laura Manley, who said it was a “terrible incident” involving her client.

Ms Manley said Clarke suffered PTSD and prior to the incident his psychologist had reduced his medication quite significantly.

“Since the event the medication has been increased to an amount higher than the original dose, suggesting he could have been suffering the effects of some sort of change in medication,” she said.

Clarke pleaded guilty to one charge of committing a public nuisance.

He was fined $450, referred to SPER.