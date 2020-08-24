Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been fined $1000 after pleading guilty to two counts of obstructing police.
A man has been fined $1000 after pleading guilty to two counts of obstructing police.
Crime

Lockyer man pepper sprayed after kicking police

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have used capsicum spray on a Lockyer Valley man who “locked his fingers together and lay on his hands” to resist being handcuffed.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police were called to Murphys Creek Road, Murphys Creek on March 8.

When they arrived at 1am, Ben Lewis John Schwarz, 28, was not far from his car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police questioned Schwartz before attempting to detain him when the man became aggressive.

READ MORE: IN COURT: The 78 people appearing in Gatton court today

“He has refused to sit himself in the police vehicle, became aggressive towards police,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard police had attempted to handcuff him, but Schwarz held his hands behind his back.

“He has locked his fingers together and laid on his hands to prevents (the officer) from applying handcuffs, all the while yelling towards police,” Sgt Windsor said.

“Police did ultimately take him into custody and restrain him appropriately.”

The court heard police used pepper spray on Schwarz after he kicked one of the police officers in her back.

READ MORE: Man suffers burns before escaping bedroom fire

“Capsicum spray was discharged,” Sgt Windsor said.

Schwarz’s lawyer told the court Schwarz had gotten “mixed up in a bad crowd” when he was younger but “recognised it was a bad scene”.
“He is extremely remorseful and very embarrassed and wishes to express his apology to the community and police through the court,” the lawyer said.

Schwarz pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing police.

Magistrate Kay Ryan recorded the convictions and fined Schwarz $1000.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

gatton magistrates court lockyer valley crime obstructing police pepper spray
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen rushed to hospital after late night crash

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital after late night crash

        Breaking A teen was involved in a single-vehicle rollover at a Somerset intersection.

        Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Premium Content Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Weather Parra of Queensland woke up to freezing conditions this morning

        Goon-drunk driver dodges dog, writes off Triton ute

        Premium Content Goon-drunk driver dodges dog, writes off Triton ute

        Crime Drinking from a goon bag muddled woman’s ability to keep count

        Young green thumb let off after his unusual offence

        Premium Content Young green thumb let off after his unusual offence

        Crime ATTEMPTING to grow tomatoes, a 20yo with a penchant for gardening landed himself in...