A Lockyer Valley man will reappear in court for alleged child exploitation charges (file image)
Lockyer man in court for alleged child exploitation material

Ali Kuchel
10th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
A LOCKYER Valley man facing court with one charge of making child exploitation material has had his case adjourned.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, represented by duty lawyer Kevin Rose, for two fresh matters.

The man has 34 charges to his name, with including possessing child exploitation material.

The other charges included:

  • Entering a dwelling to commit and indictable offence
  • Obstructing police officer
  • Possessing utensils or pipes (x4)
  • Producing dangerous drugs
  • Driving without a licence
  • Authority for controlled drugs
  • Failing to dispose of needles and syringe
  • Failing to appear
  • Not being endorsed to poses restricted drugs (x2)
  • Possessing tainted property (x2)
  • Possessing anything used in the commission of a crime
  • Possessing dangerous drugs (x8)
  • Breach of bail
  • Possession of a knife in a public place
  • Unlawful possession of controlled drugs

Mr Rose said he would need to conference with his client further in relation to his pre-existing charges.

“It may take some time,” Mr Rose said.

The case was adjourned to January 4.

Magistrate Graham Lee warned the man to comply with his bail conditions as he had a few “special ones” listed.

