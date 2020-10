The Gatton Court House and Police Station. Photo Amy Lyne / Gatton Star

The Gatton Court House and Police Station. Photo Amy Lyne / Gatton Star Amy Lyne

LUKAS Ives will re-appear in front of the Gatton Magistrates Court in December for one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Ives, who fronted Gatton Magistrates Court yesterday, asked for an adjournment for his case.

Standing with his arms folded and sunglasses across the back of his neck, acting magistrate Lisa O'Neill postponed his case.

Ives will return to court on December 6.