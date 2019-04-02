Lockyer lights up for chappies and raises more than $10,000

GOOD CAUSE: Brisbane band 'SCAT Jazz' wowed the crowds at the LDSHS chaplaincy gala on Saturday night, which raised more than $15,000.

LOCKYER District State High School lit up on the weekend for this year's chaplaincy gala.

Chaplain Rachael Willey said the event had been a great success, with attendees enjoying themselves all night.

"Lots of people are saying that next year they're going to bring their work teams or their spouses along,” Mrs Willey said. "We're pretty thrilled - there was such a great vibe happening with the music and the food and the drinks.

"Everyone seemed to have a really great night.”

Students showcased their talents with performance through out the night, while hospitality students, under the guidance of Mrs Edsbooke, provided a spread of food for the guests.

The night was also a great fundraising success, raising more than $15,000.

Mrs Willey said the fundraising effort was "super exciting”.

"We're just so thrilled with the support from the community,” she said

"It will ensure we have a chaplain in the school for five days a week.”