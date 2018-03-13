Lockyer Lightning strikes gold in debut season

THUMBS UP: Members of the Lockyer Lightning Multisport club at the final round of the Queensland Triathlon Series.

TRIATHLON: The Lockyer Lightning Multisport club members made a striking start to their debut year in the Queensland Triathlon Series, finishing the 2017/18 season with plenty to build on.

More than 20 club members took part in the majority of the seven rounds in the series, at Robina, Raby Bay, Kawana and Caloundra, with all of them posting points on the leaderboard, more than two thirds of the group claiming top 10 finishes over the course of the season and multiple podium finishes along the way.

Sharon Weatherby achieved a gold medal for the series in her age in her first year competing in triathlon group, Ken Driver claimed a silver medal in the Clydesdale (90-99kg) class and Matt Sippel ended the series with a bronze medal in the Clydesdale class (100kg-plus).

Club president Brent Loughman said the series had been a good building year for Lockyer Lightning, with plenty more to come.

"We believe we have developed the right balance of training and events for next season,” Loughman said.

"Our major plan to grow the club in 2018/19 is to help develop the participation and education of the region's excellent junior triathletes by working closely with Queensland Triathlon junior development officers.

"We have been accumulating club equipment throughout the year and are aiming for some more specialised coaching opportunities next season.”

The last round, at Raby Bay on March 4, was a great way to end the season.

"The final round saw a few first timers who shocked themselves with podiums along with one gold, one silver and three bronzes for our Lockyer representatives on the day,” he said.

They are aiming to have another Come Tri Day, giving first-timers a chance to get a taste of the sport, in Gatton later in the year.