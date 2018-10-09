Lockyer Lightning secure a cracking first win

CHANCE TO IMPRESS: Lockyer Lightning captain Shanley Neuendorf was impressed with his young side as they made a successful start to their first season in the Harding-Madsen Shield against the South East Redbacks on Saturday.

CRICKET: The Lockyer Lightning proved they weren't there just to make up the numbers.

In their first appearance in the Harding-Madsen Shield on Saturday, the valley side triumphed over the South East Redbacks by 40 runs at Cahill Park.

Captain Shanley Neuendorf said the victory was the perfect way for his young side to introduce themselves to the rest of the combined one-day competition, made up of the best sides from Ipswich and Toowoomba.

"(We showed) we're up to that level of competition,” Neuendorf said.

"I thought that we might do it a little bit tough but after seeing how we went in that first game, we're pretty well up to the task.

"We're only going to get better when we play more games together.”

Buoyed on by a hearty crowd of local cricketers who had their fixtures washed out due to rain, Lockyer was sent in to bat first.

It was not an ideal start after they lost a wicket in the first over and things went from bad to worse as they found themselves three down with only 10 runs on the board.

But led by 18-year-old Regan Hoger, the Lightning surged to 3-60 at drinks and finished on 7-189 after rain cut the innings short.

Hoger finished his time at the crease undefeated on 70.

The teenager impressed with the ball as well, ending his day with three wickets off as many overs and for only nine runs.

The Lightning struck quickly in the field with a wicket in their first over and they put the pressure on right from the start.

After some resistance from the middle order, the Redbacks' last five wickets fell quickly while they were still well short of their target.

"Regan stood up and took the game away from them,” Neuendorf said.

"All of the boys played pretty well for the first game together.”

They will take on Highfields away from home this weekend.

In other Harding-Madsen Shield action, last season's defeated grand finalists Laidley settled for a draw against Met-Easts after rain disrupted play at Bichel Oval. The Bluedogs had batted out their innings and recorded a score of 8-158.

Laidley, who came off two straight wins in the Ipswich competition, will get the chance to get back in rhythm by facing Central Districts on Saturday.