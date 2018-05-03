Lockyer life is rosy for Derek

BLOOMIN': Derek Scholte shares his rose growing journey and his recovery from the 2011 floods.

BLOOMIN': Derek Scholte shares his rose growing journey and his recovery from the 2011 floods. Francis Witsenhuysen

WHEN the 2011 floods tore through Grantham, the only thing on Derek Scholte's mind was saving his rose farm.

Just shy of three years after setting up Tamor Roses in Grantham, the devastating 2011 floods swept through the region. Mr Scholte, who was away in Melbourne for his daughter's wedding, discovered his farm was under water when he turned on the TV.

"The flood was on the Monday, I found out on the Tuesday and her wedding was on the Wednesday,” Mr Scholte said.

"It was strange trying to celebrate a wedding and have the flood on the back of your mind... it was even pouring rain at the wedding too.”

After waiting about a week for the area to be accessible, Mr Scholte came back to face the aftermath.

"That's when it really sank in,” he said.

"My family came from all over to help... and my daughter who got married spent nearly her whole honeymoon here.

"We cleaned up the greenhouse - which was still standing - but the walls had been taken out.”

A few days after Mr Scholte had begun the clean up, he got a knock on the door. It was a neighbour on a bobcat offering to help him.

"Then another two bobcats came,” Mr Scholte said.

"In one day the whole greenhouse was emptied - just like that - it really was amazing.

"Then my brother and I started building the farm back up again, and began planting. We had the best time of our life doing that.”

The Dutch national confessed his small scale sprayrose farm was more of an out-of-control hobby than a business.

"And after three decades of experience, roses are like second nature to me,” he said.

"I named the farm, Tamor after our daughters' names, Atmor and Tamar combined.”

Mr Scholte's journey growing roses began in the Netherlands.

"I studied a university degree in Holland in plant pathology, but I never used it,” he said.

"After I finished in 1979 I went straight to Israel to manage a large rose farm on an international settlement, built to promote flower growing in the country.

"I met my wife Yudith there. I loved the job and living in that country.”

The Scholtes eventually went on to have two daughters, one born in Israel and the other in Holland. In 1985, Mr Scholte and his family came over to Australia when he got a job in Melbourne on a large rose farm. He went on to spent the next 20 years managing rose farms around Victoria.

"After that time I wanted to do something else,” Mr Scholte said.

"So I had another little stint in Africa as a consultant.”

Mr Scholte found himself in the Lockyer Valley in the early 2000s, after getting offered a job at Pohlmans Nursery in Gatton working in pot plants. The job lasted about a year and for the six years to follow he worked for Lockyer Cut Flowers growing chrysanthemums.

"In that time we changed the farm over from chrysanthemum to roses,” he said.

"I set it all up and built the green house and everything with it. Then I started to wonder what I would do with the rest of my life.”

One day in 2008, on his way to Toowoomba, Mr Scholte noticed a property for sale in Grantham.

"It was just a house with one acre, and from there everything just fell into place,” he said.

"This opportunity came, I said 'it is now or never' and have never looked back.

"I love the warm climate of the Lockyer Valley, and with a greenhouse, it's almost ideal for growing most things.”

He said his rose farm was small compared to ones he had managed.

"Some were 10 times the size,” Mr Scholte said.

"I'm glad I started my farm later in life, because I could've grown this farm much larger and this size is much more manageable.”

Mr Scholte said the biggest thing to affect the rose growing industry was imported flowers.

"Three of the farms I managed in Melbourne aren't there any more because of importing,” he said.

"People should know that what they are buying, flower wise and especially roses, are from overseas. Someone makes money out of it and it's definitely not the grower.”

For the last seven years, Tamor Roses has been an award finalist in the Lockyer Valley Business Awards, taking out the Agriculture and Horticulture and Agricultural Services Award and Employee of the Year Award, which went to Sheree Chapman.

"Sheree is an integral part of the business and allows me to semi-retire,” he said.