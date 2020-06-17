Lockyer landowners to learn indigenous fire skills

NEW SKILLS: A program teaching the community indigenous fire management techniques is just one of the projects being funded through disaster recovery funds by Lockyer Valley Regional Council. Picture: File

NEW SKILLS: A program teaching the community indigenous fire management techniques is just one of the projects being funded through disaster recovery funds by Lockyer Valley Regional Council. Picture: File

INDIGENOUS fire management will be taught to Lockyer Valley landowners thanks to funding for bushfire recovery.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council today voted to fund a number of projects using money from the Federal Government's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Four projects will be funded under the scheme, including the cultural fire management program, local community facilities grants, lantana control and bore upgrades.

The council received $225,000 in funding after the 2019-20 bushfire season.

READ MORE: Businesses urged to get in quick on Covid recovery funds

Mayor Tanya Milligan was particularly excited to fund the cultural fire management program after attending a demonstration at Mt Kynoch last month.

"I'm really keen to see that program operating in our area and to see how useful it can be," Cr Milligan said.

The program will invest $25,000 to engage specialists to deliver workshops and demonstrations to the community.

Privilege to meet Victor Steffensen, internationally recognised fire practitioner n the Bunya Peoples’ Aboriginal Corporation who shared their traditional knowledge of cultural burns for fire management n to restore country. Open minds bring about change. pic.twitter.com/qG3VE0xrKr — Mayor Tanya Milligan (@CrTanyaMilligan) June 4, 2020

The report to the council noted there were significant environmental benefits from the indigenous fire management approach as it reduced fuel loads while protecting habitat and soil.

Other programs include $50,000 for grants to improve community facilities that could be used as evacuation centres during future disasters.

Lantana will also be targeted by local contractors under a $80,000 program to reduce fuel loads and issues caused by the invasive plant.

READ MORE: CHANGES: What's finally opening this week in the region

The final $70,000 will be spent upgrading council-owned bores in the region to assist in providing water resources for both firefighting activities and livestock.

The programs will have to be approved by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority, however the authority has indicated to the council there appears no reason for the projects not to be approved.