SOLD ON: Located at 203 Ryan Rd, Laidley, the land was once approved to be subdivided into 257 lots but has now been sold to a private land banker.
Lockyer land once approved for 257 new homes has sold

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
A PLOT of land in the Lockyer Valley once approved to have 257 homes built on it has changed hands.

The 33.98ha block at 203 Ryan Rd, Laidley, sold in May after a lengthy term on the market.

While the land was once set to be subdivided into 257 blocks of residential land, the Gatton Star understands the new owner is not planning to subdivide in the immediate future.

In 2010, the previous owner submitted an application to Lockyer Valley Regional Council for the block to be subdivided.

An approval for residential subdivision was granted but expired three years ago.

The seller, who is understood to be a developer, accepted $513,000 for the land, an amount exceeding the asking price by nearly $20,000.

Selling agent James Hanley said the land sold to a private land banker from Brisbane.

“(They) have no short-term intention to develop the site or do anything with it,” he said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council confirmed the property’s previous approval and said the council had not recently received a development application for the land.

