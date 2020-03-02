Menu
Lockyer Jump Club hosted a showjumping day at the weekend. PHOTO: CHRIS SEEN/GEOSNAP.COM
News

Lockyer jump club steps in to help Clifton show event

Contributed
2nd Mar 2020 3:30 PM

EQUESTRIAN: Horse riders took to the Laidley Showgrounds at the weekend, after drought impacted a fellow club’s show.

The Lockyer Jump Club hosted its first official event at the weekend in conjunction with the Laidley Show Society as a fundraiser for the Clifton Show.

The Clifton Show Society was unable to hosts showjumping at its show due to drought affecting the grounds.

Lockyer Jump Club hosted a showjumping day at the weekend. PHOTO: CHRIS SEEN/GEOSNAP.COM
Lockyer Jump Club president Jess Newport thanked all the sponsors who came together for the event.

“It was a lovely day, the weather was perfect and we had a great turnout of people despite many other events on over the weekend,” She said.

Lockyer Jump Club hosted a showjumping day at the weekend. PHOTO: CHRIS SEEN/GEOSNAP.COM
Horse and riders competed in a range of official and unofficial classes, as well as an Off The Track class for retired thoroughbred and standardbred race horses.

