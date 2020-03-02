Lockyer jump club steps in to help Clifton show event
EQUESTRIAN: Horse riders took to the Laidley Showgrounds at the weekend, after drought impacted a fellow club’s show.
The Lockyer Jump Club hosted its first official event at the weekend in conjunction with the Laidley Show Society as a fundraiser for the Clifton Show.
The Clifton Show Society was unable to hosts showjumping at its show due to drought affecting the grounds.
Lockyer Jump Club president Jess Newport thanked all the sponsors who came together for the event.
“It was a lovely day, the weather was perfect and we had a great turnout of people despite many other events on over the weekend,” She said.
Horse and riders competed in a range of official and unofficial classes, as well as an Off The Track class for retired thoroughbred and standardbred race horses.