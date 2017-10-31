Lockyer in focus for state election

NEW PROMISES: Residents have complained about the Fairway Dr-Warrego Highway intersection for years. Jim McDonald discussed the dangerous turn with LNP leader Tim Nicholls and deputy leader Deb Frecklington.

NEW PROMISES: Residents have complained about the Fairway Dr-Warrego Highway intersection for years. Jim McDonald discussed the dangerous turn with LNP leader Tim Nicholls and deputy leader Deb Frecklington. Melanie Keyte

THE Lockyer electorate was at the centre of attention today as candidates prepared for a fight ahead of the November 25 state election.

Only one day after the election was announced, Liberals-Nationals Party leader Tim Nicholls made the Lockyer one of his first stops on the campaign trail.

Alongside Lockyer candidate Jim McDonald and Nanango MP Deb Frecklington, they visited the growing suburb of Hatton Vale as the two major parties set out to shore up support in regional districts.

They announced a $3 million upgrade to the Warrego Highway and Fairways Drive intersection with work to begin in 100 days should the party form government next year.

"We've had hundreds of signatures on petitions about it, it's been ignored for too long and we want to take action,” he said.

"We don't take any electorate for granted and we know we've got to work hard for every vote, and that's what we'll be doing, that's what Jim's been doing and that's what we'll continue to do.”

Meanwhile, One Nation candidate Jim Savage used television interviews to highlight his priorities in the Lockyer as well as a few of the party's plans for wider Queensland.

"Number one, of course, is the cannery,” he said, referring to proposals for a factory in Grantham.

"Number two is bringing Wivenhoe Water to Atkinson, Lake Clarendon and Lake Dyer, which both major parties have been talking about for years, we will actually do something about it.”

The electorate's Australian Labor Party candidate Nicole Lincoln's last-minute endorsement meant she was delayed in hitting the campaign trail today but she pointed to education and health as key topics in the region.

"Lockyer is going to be a tough Labor seat, it's been held by the LNP and there's strong One Nation support out there but I'm quite passionate and I'm really keen to get in there to meet people, talk and see what the issues are,” she said.

"I think if I can get my ideas out there I've got as good a chance as anybody.”

Ian Simons has been endorsed as the Green's candidate in Lockyer but the Star could not contact him today.

Further policy details and profiles from the candidates for Lockyer, Nanango and Ipswich West will run in the coming weeks.