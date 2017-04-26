Lockyer High's rugby league program in session

KICK-OFF: Lockyer District High School's 9/10 rugby league side head onto the field for their match against Beenleigh last Wednesday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lockyer District High School's new rugby league program is in its infancy, but it is quickly picking up momentum - and is boosted by nearly 100 students signed up.

The school fields five teams - 7/8, 9/10 and open boys as well as junior and senior girls with students involved in training sessions each week and regular games.

Lockyer High have introduced a specialised rugby league class, which currently has 16 Year 11 students enrolled.

Program co-ordinator Matt Schulze believed the program had been very successful so far.

"We have teams playing weekly, almost 100 students training and playing and we have seven staff on board helping with training and coaching,” Schulze said.

"The class involves two practical lessons with one in the gym and one on the field.

"The theory lesson last term focused on different roles within rugby league.

"This term in theory we will focus on the body and nutrition.”

Mr Schulze said the program is used as a motivator to keep students on their best behaviour inside the classroom, so they are then free to express themselves on the field.

"We are tracking behaviour levels of all students,” he said.

"If students are not on the correct level they must go on a behaviour card before they can play again.

"A behaviour card gets signed every lesson by the class teacher with the student getting a rating out of ten for their behaviour focus.”

The open boys side will play the second round of the GIO Cup against Centenary this week at Cahill Park.

They were defeated 44-2 by Toowoomba State High School in the previous round.

The 9/10 boys are a part of the Broncos Challenge competition but have yet to secure a win, losing their first two games to Caloundra and Beenleigh.

There has been success for the girls with the junior side crowned champions at the inaugural Karyn Murphy gala day and the senior team making their final.