Lockyer High want to strengthen community ties

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Lockyer District High School chaplain Cameron Shum and students Sophie Huggins, Tayella Crowley, Natalia Huggins, Kiera Pasco and Brooke Pieper with some of the Loc-Hi Lowlines.

LOCKYER District High School will host an industry breakfast at the end of the month, with the aim of strengthening ties between the school and the Lockyer Valley business community.

After partnering with Vanderfield to hold the breakfast at its Gatton branch last year, they will link up again to hold the event at the school's trade training centre.

This time around the breakfast is opened up to the larger business community.

LDHS' Nathan Tessier said the school was inviting all local trade and farming businesses to take part.

"(I am) excited with the partnerships that the school is building between the school and business communities,” Mr Tessier said.

"Especially between the school's trade training centre, the ag centre and the trade and farming businesses.

"The education opportunities for our students are exceptional. We at LDHS are proud to be able to partner with the industry in order to showcase our school in this way.”

Vanderfield Gatton branch manager David Stockwell said he knew how crucial school based training was.

"At Vanderfield we employ a number of apprentices every year, a number of whom come to us through the school based apprenticeship program,” Mr Stockwell said.

"These students come to us with a strong base knowledge and a keenness to learn.”

The event is also an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the important role played by the school's chaplains.

School chaplain Cameron Shum is one of two at the school and says he is looking forward to the opportunity to showcase what they do to support the school's students.

"Being there when a student is facing a crisis in their lives, being there just as someone to talk to, that is the role of the school chaplain,” Mr Shum said.

To get in contact about registering interest for the event on May 31, phone 5466 2333 by May 29.