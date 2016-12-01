Lockyer High students learning key tools for the future

RIGHT TRACK: Victoria Dimitrov from TAFE Queensland talking to Year 9 students from Lockyer District High School.

LOCKYER District High School students are tackling a different kind of subject as their final term of the year winds down, with two initiatives looking to get them ready for life after school.

Year 9 students have been participating in two programs which aim to boost self-awareness and confidence and build skills for the future.

Y Bloom, facilitated by YWCA Queensland, seeks to foster girls' leadership skills through a workshop and mentor program.

Thirty female students have been linked up with professional women mentors from a range of industries and sectors, including Toowoomba Regional Council, the University of Southern Queensland and many other local businesses.

Junior Secondary Head of Department Mandy Staines said the initiative had been a hit so far.

"The girls returned from their first day of participating in the program very excited and eagerly awaiting their next two Y Bloom days,” Ms Staines said.

As a part of the #DiscoverMyFuture program, TAFE Queensland also delivered hands-on workshops last week.

Students could consider their interests before using applications to help tailor post-school options.

Completing this initiative will have each Year 9 student earn a portfolio that can be used to inform the SET Plan in 2017.

This will ensure students select the most appropriate subjects to reach their goals.

Ms Staines said facilitator Victoria Dimitrov had eased kids through the process.

"(She) helped broaden the students understanding of future work opportunities that were linked to their interests, and the pathways available to reach those,” she said.