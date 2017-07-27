24°
Lockyer High rugby league program progressing

Lachlan Mcivor
| 27th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
KITTED OUT: Lockyer District High School rugby league players (from left) Nathan Kleidon, Clay Hazard, Heidi Muzevic, Kenny Buchanan and Jake Brauer.
KITTED OUT: Lockyer District High School rugby league players (from left) Nathan Kleidon, Clay Hazard, Heidi Muzevic, Kenny Buchanan and Jake Brauer. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lockyer District High School's rugby league program has gone from strength to strength this year, with the school looking to re-establish their strong community links with the sport.

Program co-ordinator Matt Schulze said the five school sides, including three boys' and two girls' sides, had made big strides in their development across the season.

The rugby league subject introduced at the start of the year for Year 11 students had also grown in numbers each term.

"It went through a little bit of some challenging times, where it wasn't as prevalent as they wanted it to be at the school,” Schulze said.

"Obviously Gatton's a proud rugby league community through the Hawks, so we're really trying to foster that at the school.”

Students Nathan Kleidon and Courtney Nolan represented the Central Crows at a recent state carnival on the Sunshine Coast, with both of their respective sides coming out on top.

"Both sides went through undefeated, which is an awesome achievement and they were part of it,” Schulze said.

"It's good to see those kids at our school, who are a part of our teams, playing at that level ... both players performed very well.”

Although there have been positive signs, it was important to keep growing the program over the next few years in order to see more players step up to compete at a representative level.

"We want to continue to expand the range of grades in regards to the actual class itself,” he said.

"The kids are definitely improving a lot in the skills and starting to develop a bit of understanding in the theory.

"We also just want to continue to up-skill the kids and be more competitive in those various competitions and increase the number of people playing.”

Schulze said the Gatton community had been quick to get behind them, allowing the Lockyer High players to be properly kitted out.

"We've been very, very fortunate to get the sponsorship that we have from a variety of different people, they've been excellent in terms of supporting us,” he said.

"We really appreciate the help of the community getting behind us, they've been really good.”

Topics:  gatton lockyer district high school matthew schulze rugby league



