Lockyer High rewards its finest students

PROUD ACHIEVERS: Lockyer High's Gary Adcock Memorial Dux winner Hannah Herrmann with Senior Female Sports person Emily Armitage.
IT IS the night of the year when all the hard studying, training and determination of Lockyer High students pays off.

And while the final semester is the countdown to the holidays, it's also a time to reflect on the year that's been, with Lockyer District High School rewarding its students at a special awards night.

Senior dux of the school Hannah Herrmann said she was honoured to receive recognition for her efforts.

"It was exciting and actually a surprise because I was up against some really deserving competition,” she said.

"My study regime is quite hectic though, but I do try and take Sundays off.”

Hannah had a message for any other ambitious students out there hoping to one day by named dux of the school.

"Try not to worry about how well others are doing and focus on yourself and your own work,” she said

She hopes to enrol into a bachelor of Politics, Philosophy and Economies at the University of Queensland next year.

Academic Excellence Award winners

Gary Adcock Memorial Dux: Hannah Herrmann.

Year 7 Dux of the School: Kaden Buhse.

Year 12 All Rounder Award: Paris Leung.

Year 11 All Rounder Award: Savannah Welbourn.

Junior Secondary All Rounder Award: Catherine Scanlan.

Vince Hoger Memorial Award: Holly Ilka.

Jayde Kendall Memorial Award: Jamila Karapen.

Steve Jones Memorial Award: Brooke Tillack.

UQ Create Change Award: Hannah Lester.

School Captain's Junior Secondary Award for Leadership: Chelsea Reinke

Tabeel Service Award: Kaitlyn Friend

Art Award: Mackenzie Lee

Automotive Award Casey Jahnke

Sports Excellence Award winners

Junior Male Sportsperson: Mitchell Toohey.

Junior Female Sportsperson: Sophie Martin.

Senior Male Sportsperson: Kurt Dolan.

Senior Female Sportsperson: Emily Armitage.

Stuart Werth Memorial: Shakyra Godwin.

Cultural Gold Award winners

Hannah Herrmann, Paris Leung, Grace McDougall, Rebecca O'Brien and James Taylor.

Gatton Star

