Lockyer High players make mark on new comp

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lockyer District High School's Under-15 rugby league side have made their mark in their debut season in the Darling Downs schoolboys competition, going undefeated on the way to claiming the crown.

They secured the premiership after a dominant 24-10 victory over St Mary's College in Toowoomba on June 20.

The school's rugby league co-ordinator Matthew Schulze said it was the first year that their U13 and Under 15 sides had taken part in the competition.

Their Opens side competes in the GIO competition.

All three Lockyer High sides made it to at least the semi-final stages of their respective grades.

"Hopefully the competition will get bigger and better as the years go on,” Schulze said.

"I think it is positive for the Darling Downs area, it was a positive competition and hopefully we can keep entering teams and keep being strong and hopefully be a force in that for a couple of years and then maybe look to move on.

"(The rugby league program) has obviously been a lot of work but we're getting a little bit better every year, with every year we're getting more kids to play, playing more football and it's progressing along nicely. We've just got to keep it going, maintaining everything is probably the hard thing.”

Taking out the Under 15s title was a good marker for progress, with the team being led by captain and Queensland representative Nathan Kleidon.

"He's the captain of the side but the grand final was about those kids playing together and they all played well, it was just a good team effort in the grand final,” Schulze said.

"Those kids that have played in that side, I've coached them for the last three years so they've stuck together and trained really well.

"We've had probably 25 players throughout the side, training and playing throughout the year so it's good recognition for those boys and I guess the work that they've put in over the last three years. Hopefully that's good incentive for them and for the other kids to keep going forward.

The experience of playing at a higher level than they've ever done before was the most important thing, not just wins and losses.

"I just hope that they had a bit of pride in playing for the school and they just want to keep playing with their mates and develop skill wise further and keep gelling as a team,” he said.

"They can see you need to put in a little bit of work to get results in any competition.”