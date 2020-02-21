Menu
IN SUPPORT: Lockyer Valley lucerne grower Lance Pollock, of Pollock Farms, at Winwill. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Lockyer hay growers back calls for national fodder database

Ali Kuchel
21st Feb 2020 2:00 PM
A LOCKYER hay grower is backing the call for a national hay database, saying it would be a valuable tool for both suppliers and consumers.

Lance Pollock, a fifth-generation farmer from Winwill, has faced exceptionally high demands in the last 12 months, but only produced a third of his usual crop.

“As an industry, suppliers and consumers need to know what’s available and what’s not,” Mr Pollock said.

Recently, the Australian Fodder Industry Association put out calls for a national database, to determine how much fodder, and where the fodder was, in Australia.

But Mr Pollock stressed the database would need to be ongoing for it to work properly.

“There’s no point in doing it now and not doing it again for another 10 years,” he said.

“I’m not sure what the logistics are, but they can’t let them lapse.

“For it to be a good management tool for a supplier or consumer, it needs to be something that’s updated regularly.”

Mr Pollock said the database would allow producers to determine what type of fodder to grow, depending on supply and demand levels.

He said it would also provide an avenue to target other areas of the country that might be suffering a shortage.

