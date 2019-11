STUNNING: Lockyer District High School’s graduating class took one last chance to celebrate as a cohort with their friends, family and teachers at their formal. PHOTOS: Dominic Elsome

STUNNING: Lockyer District High School’s graduating class took one last chance to celebrate as a cohort with their friends, family and teachers at their formal. PHOTOS: Dominic Elsome

IN ONES and twos they came, stepping into the adult world for the first time.

Lockyer District High School’s graduating class took one last chance to celebrate as a cohort with their friends, family and teachers at their formal last week.

The students arrived in style, with a host of classic cars bringing many to the event, while other chose a more understated way to arrive.

Check out the gallery below for all the students: