Lockyer goalie makes national hockey titles

GOALS: Gatton's Sarah Steinhardt is representing Queensland in the u18 National Hockey Championships. in Tasmania. contributed

GATTON'S Sarah Steinhardt is one step closer to living her dream as a hockey star.

The 17-year-old university student has been selected as a goalie in the under-18 women's Queensland Hockey team and has headed to Tasmania to compete at the national championships, which began yesterday and will run until March 21 at the Northern Hockey Centre in Launceston.

Sarah said she was looking forward to coming up against players with a high skill level throughout the championships.

"It's going to be great to get that experience,” she said.

"I am really excited... it's almost indescribable, there's just no other feeling like it.

"It's such a big reward for all your hard work, it's finally paid off.”

The announcement of the boys and girls state teams came following a three-day trial held in Brisbane over the Australia Day weekend which saw 18 players selected for each team.

Following in her mother's and older sister's footsteps, Sarah discovered her love for goalie position when she was eight years old.

"It's always been fun and I've always loved it,” she said.

"My mum played originally when she was younger, then she stopped playing for a while and my older sisters got into it. I came to hockey in a pram with them.”

Sarah belongs to Toowoomba team Rangeville HC Bulldogs as an A grade keeper, playing games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and trains four times a week.

"I love the fact it's a team sport, all the girls are such good people I play with,” she said.

"I hope to keep going as far as possible and keep striving to achieve what I can.

"It would be a dream to play in the Hockyroos but we shall see how far we can go.”