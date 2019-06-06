Lockyer go down for 61 against Gold Coast

CRICKET: Lockyer ran into a quality Gold Coast side last Saturday at Ropehill and were bundled out for 61.

Andy Farley, Lockyer opener who opened against the West Indies in 1980, commented "the two Gold Coast opening bowlers were the best combination I have seen in many years”.

"They were quick by over 60s standards, accurate, and gained noticeable movement with the ball,” Farley said.

The batsmen just got bogged down and as wickets fell, the game was taken away from Lockyer as the score fell to seven down for 19 runs.

Gold Coast captain Ian Petherick said " everything went right for Gold Coast; the half chances were taken in spectacular fashion, with a high standard of fielding backing up quality bowling.”

Only Graeme Zirbel, back from a broken ankle, showed the application needed for the situation, Lockyer captain Graham Bichel said.

"More application is needed from the top order if Lockyer is going to compete with the better sides in the competition,” he said.

Zirbel made a gritty 29 n/o off 76 balls.

Gold coast bowlers B McDonald took five for 10 off eight overs, & P Carty three for five off 7 overs.

Lockyer thought they were in with a chance when Mike McGovern took two wickets in his second over, but the game was quickly over as Doug Trigg smashed 38 off 30 balls.

Gold Coast scored the required runs in less than 12 overs. Ashley Gillam was Lockyer's best bowler, with 0 for 18 off six overs.

Graham Bichel said Gold Coast used the conditions better and applied themselves better than Lockyer did and were a much better side on the day.