Lockyer girls leave competitors behind

WELL DONE: Hayley Reynolds, Caitlin Taylor, Annie McGuire and Madison Wells claim top spots.

THERE is no shortage of talent amongst the female members of the Lockyer Valley Athletics Club.

In November the athletes almost secured across the board wins at the Queensland Athletic Relay Championships, taking home four event victories from just five teams entered.

Coach Bailey Pashley said the young women showed their class by securing top spots despite competing against older athletes.

"The girls opted to take on the much older opposition to contest the three person Open Long Jump event,” Mr Pashley said.

With age against them, Annie McGuire, Madison Wells and Hayley Reynolds all jumped near personal best to beat their older opponents.

"Similarly 13-year-old Caitlin Taylor stepped up in age to help Hayley and Catherine Lee win the under-16 long jump,” he said.

The girls continued to dominate on the track with Caitlin, Hayley and Madison stepping up to join Annie in the under-18 4x100 metres and 4x200m events.

"The girls work very hard on speed development skills and this helped them to another two convincing victories,” Mr Pashley said.

"The opposition had no answer to the blistering speed the girls displayed in both events.”

The Lockyer team left competitors behind winning by 40m in the 4x200m and 10m in the 4x100m.

Mr Pashley said the Brisbane event was good preparation for the young athletes.

Annie, Madison, Hayley and Caitlin will travel to Cairns for the National All Schools Championship on December 7.