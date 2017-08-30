Lockyer girls in a league of their own

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lockyer District High School students Lauren Snuderl and Courtney-Lee Nolan emerged from the first ever 14-15 Years Girls Rugby League Invitational Championship with their hands on the trophy.

Representing the Darling Downs, they were a part of the side that went through the tournament undefeated and toppled Capricornia 18-10 in the grand final earlier in the month.

Courtney-Lee was a stand-out performer, crossing for two tries in the decider and being named as player of the match in the final.

Elle Moss, who serves as the coach for the school's girls rugby league team, was on hand to witness the triumph as trainer for the Darling Downs side.

"I believe both girls rose to the occasion,” Moss said.

"Lauren Snuderl improved immensely over the carnival and gained a lot of confidence from being involved.

"Courtney-Lee Nolan is a very skilled individual and was challenged by playing in the hooker position. This didn't hold her back though, she embraced the positional change and proved her versatility.”

Moss believed the championship was an important step in the girls' development and would give them something to strive towards for the future.

"They both gained confidence in themselves and their abilities,” she said.

"They had the opportunity to meet representative players and make new links in the rugby league community.”

It was a shock call-up to the representative side for Lauren, who is playing rugby league for the first time this year.

"I've learnt heaps of new skills through playing rugby league (and) I gained more confidence from playing in the Darling Downs team,” Lauren said.

"I was so surprised to be selected in the team.”

It has been a successful year for Lockyer High's two girls sides with both advancing to grand finals at the Karyn Murphy gala day and the U16 team coming out on top.