Lockyer gathers to celebrate its greatest citizens

WELL DESERVED: Ernest Chesterton was named 2019 Citizen of the Year at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day celebrations in Gatton today for his incredible work in the community. Dominic Elsome

EVERY community needs an Ernest, according to Lockyer Valley Mayor, Councillor Tanya Milligan.

So much so that Mayor Milligan today announced Ernest (Ernie) Chesterton as the Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day celebrations in the Lockyer Valley.

The announcement was made at the official Australia Day ceremony held at the Gatton Shire Hall.

Mayor Milligan said Ernie's nomination form featured an impressive 68 pages of photos, awards, certificates and newspaper articles.

"You will struggle to find a more deserving winner than Ernie Chesterton,” Mayor Milligan said.

"Ernie is heavily involved in the Scouting movement, the Forest Hill Cricket Club, Lutheran Church and Blue Care.

"Ernie is driven by his true love of helping others and his community and for that, we congratulate him.”

Mr Chesterton said he was overwhlemed by the award.

"In fact I was speechless,” Mr Chesterton said.

"I couldn't even think of a lot of the things I had done towards achieving this award.”

Chelsea Reinke was also recognised for her outstanding achievments work despite her young age and awarded the Young Citizen of the Year.

As the Junior Secondary Captain at Lockyer District High School, Chelsea is a committed individual who excels academically, culturally and in her chosen sporting pursuits.

"Chelsea was chosen to run a leg in the Queen's Baton Relay last year, which demonstrates her standing in the community,” Mayor Milligan said.

"Chelsea is a selfless young woman who encourages others before celebrating her own success. That is a rare trait and one that deserves recognition.”

Miss Reinke thanked her parents and teacher for pushing her to go further and had some words of encouragment for her peers.

"Keep going - keep trying, don't listen to anyone who tells you, you can't because no is never the answer,” Miss Reinke said.

A range of other awards were presented to the various category winners, while Nicole Martin was presented with the Mayoral Award for 2019.

Mrs Martin was instrumental in the establishment of Together 44341, a group that brings community, government and education leaders together with the aim of improving outcomes for children aged under 8 in Laidley and the wider community.

The wife and mum has worked tirelessly to build relationships with the Health Department, West Moreton Health, Early Childhood Education Centres, Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Domestic Violence Against Children, Queensland Police Service and National Disability Insurance Scheme, just to name a few.

A teacher at Laidley District State School, Mrs Martin is also the driving force behind the Under 5s and Under 8s day in Laidley.

"Nicci Martin is a member of our community who is always thinking of others before herself,” Mayor Milligan said.

Congratulations to the following Lockyer Valley Australia Day Award winners:

Junior Sports Award: Sarah Steinhardt

Senior Sports Award: Catherine Ovenden

Arts and Cultural Award: Something to Sing About Choir

Community Event of the Year: Gatton Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show

Sporting Group of the Year: Laidley Touch Association

Volunteer of the Year: Ken Bowden

