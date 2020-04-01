Lockyer funeral parlours to offer service video streaming

NEW LIMITS: Burstow's Lockyer Valley Funerals co-owner Trevor Burstow said the changes limiting funerals to only 10 people was hard on families.

A SPECIAL allowance has been given to a family which buried a child this week, allowing up to 20 people at the funeral.

The special allowance was made due to the child’s age and large family, from Toowoomba, which allowed 18 guests plus the funeral director and celebrant.

But in most cases, the measures are even stricter, with funerals today only allowed eight mourners.

New coronavirus restrictions mean the process of saying goodbye has taken a gut-wrenching turn.

Burstow’s Lockyer Valley Funerals co-owner Trevor Burstow said the new limit of 10 people at a funeral included the director and celebrant or minister.

“In a lot of cases it leaves (space for) just seven people,” Mr Burstow said.

He said special consideration to allow higher numbers was granted occasionally.

“We had a funeral for a young child and, to allow grandparents to be there, we applied for an extra number of people and we were granted 20 people,” he said.

“But generally people are keeping within the 10 and obviously that is a bit hard.”

He said his service was offering web streaming where possible but it depended on the venue’s capabilities.

“We have been experimenting with web streaming at gravesite services and that’s another option people have if they can’t be there,” he said.

“It’s easy enough in our chapel, where we’re equipped … it’s a little harder remotely but it still can be done – it can even be done on a mobile phone.”

Gatton Funerals manager Paul Tobin said apart from the social distancing aspect, it wasn’t as hard for those working in funerals as it was for the families.

He said families were following the guidelines but many had to choose who would and would not attend a loved one’s funeral.

“Sometimes they can’t even get all the family together,” Mr Tobin said.

“It’s hard on them but they’re going to perhaps do something later where they can all get together and do something.

“It’s nothing to get 150 people at a funeral in the Lockyer Valley so, when you can only get seven or eight, it’s really hard.”

Chief heath officer directions state only 10 people or fewer may be present at a funeral, with no more than one person per four square metres as of yesterday.