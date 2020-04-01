Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW LIMITS: Burstow's Lockyer Valley Funerals co-owner Trevor Burstow said the changes limiting funerals to only 10 people was hard on families.
NEW LIMITS: Burstow's Lockyer Valley Funerals co-owner Trevor Burstow said the changes limiting funerals to only 10 people was hard on families.
News

Lockyer funeral parlours to offer service video streaming

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPECIAL allowance has been given to a family which buried a child this week, allowing up to 20 people at the funeral.

The special allowance was made due to the child’s age and large family, from Toowoomba, which allowed 18 guests plus the funeral director and celebrant.

But in most cases, the measures are even stricter, with funerals today only allowed eight mourners.

New coronavirus restrictions mean the process of saying goodbye has taken a gut-wrenching turn.

Burstow’s Lockyer Valley Funerals co-owner Trevor Burstow said the new limit of 10 people at a funeral included the director and celebrant or minister.

“In a lot of cases it leaves (space for) just seven people,” Mr Burstow said.

He said special consideration to allow higher numbers was granted occasionally.

“We had a funeral for a young child and, to allow grandparents to be there, we applied for an extra number of people and we were granted 20 people,” he said.

“But generally people are keeping within the 10 and obviously that is a bit hard.”

He said his service was offering web streaming where possible but it depended on the venue’s capabilities.

“We have been experimenting with web streaming at gravesite services and that’s another option people have if they can’t be there,” he said.

“It’s easy enough in our chapel, where we’re equipped … it’s a little harder remotely but it still can be done – it can even be done on a mobile phone.”

READ MORE: QHealth asked why local health boards won’t release details

READ MORE: COVID-19: Somerset, Lockyer mayors address region’s cases

READ MORE: Lockyer, Somerset cops address massive health breach fine

Gatton Funerals manager Paul Tobin said apart from the social distancing aspect, it wasn’t as hard for those working in funerals as it was for the families.

He said families were following the guidelines but many had to choose who would and would not attend a loved one’s funeral.

“Sometimes they can’t even get all the family together,” Mr Tobin said.

“It’s hard on them but they’re going to perhaps do something later where they can all get together and do something.

“It’s nothing to get 150 people at a funeral in the Lockyer Valley so, when you can only get seven or eight, it’s really hard.”

Chief heath officer directions state only 10 people or fewer may be present at a funeral, with no more than one person per four square metres as of yesterday.

chief health officer coronavirus funeral limits funerals lockyer valley somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

        premium_icon How to celebrate an 18th birthday in isolation

        News A Lockyer mum has come up with unique way for friends and family to celebrate her son’s 18th birthday.

        CASH SPLASH: Candidates pump $100,000+ into election race

        premium_icon CASH SPLASH: Candidates pump $100,000+ into election race

        News One candidate spent more than $10,000 on their election campaign.

        Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: All you need to know today

        Health Coronavirus Gatton: Latest news, figures on COVID-19 pandemic

        ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        premium_icon ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        Health ‘State Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers'