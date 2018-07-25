Lockyer flavour heads to Brisbane

TASTY: Crowds flocked to the two-day Regional Flavours festival that showcased top-class producers from around Queensland.

TASTY: Crowds flocked to the two-day Regional Flavours festival that showcased top-class producers from around Queensland. Dominic Elsome

THE Lockyer Valley put in another strong showing at Australia's largest free food festival over the weekend.

Held at Southbank in Brisbane, Regional Flavours showcases the tastes and producers from regions around Queensland.

The Lockyer Valley again hosted the Picnic Patch area of the festival and was represented by Dunlop Apiaries, Bauer's Organic Farms, 9Dorf Farms, Schulte's, Emmos Fine Foods, Hidden Valley Herb Farm and Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate.

Bauer's Organic Farm owner Rob Bauer said the popularity of the Lockyer Valley section spoke to the quality of the produce.

"If you make the good quality stuff available to them - they're looking for it,” Mr Bauer said.

"A lot of our customers were repeat customers from last year... some got potatoes on Saturday, took them home and cooked them, and came back on Sunday and bought some more.”

Check out some photos below: