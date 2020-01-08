Lockyer fireys return from four ‘horror’ days in NSW town

HUGE EFFORT: Firefighters from the Lockyer Valley travelled south to contribute fire fighting efforts in bushfire-stricken towns.

BRACING themselves for the worst after seeing the horror scenes taking place in bushfire-stricken New South Wales play out in the media, Lockyer Valley firefighters said goodbye to family and friends to head south.

Four fireys from the Hatton Vale-Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade travelled to Nowra, a coastal New South Wales town with a population of close to 40,000.

It would serve as the base for fighting fires blazing in the area as the Lockyer Valley locals backed up NSW fireys.

First officer Jamie Reside said he and his team knew the predictions for their first day on the ground were grim.

“The predictions they had were that Saturday wasn’t going to be real good,” Mr Reside said.

“We were told very strong winds up to 90 odd kilometres an hour and temperatures between 35 and 47 degrees.”

Mr Reside said seeing the shocking scenes as depicted by media prepared him and his team for the reality taking place down south.

“We were all pretty well prepared,” he said.

“Once you see it all in the media, it’s the mental preparation you need.”

Based in Nowra, the team rotated among different areas where needed.

“It’s essentially one fire but different areas of the fire,” Mr Reside said.

“We were using NSW appliances and we just kept getting tasked to different jobs.”

The team worked tirelessly in a larger group of 50, 34 of which were on the ground during the day, the others working nights.

Mr Reside said the flames licked close to the homes he and the team were trying to defend.

“We’re talking right up to the bottom of the house, the steps,” he said.

“We had sheds and one house that was impacted, but we got to it quick enough as well.

“The report was roughly 60 houses were saved.”

In the 14 years Mr Reside has been involved in fire fighting, the situation on Saturday stood out to him.

“There were certainly different aspects of it – flame height, the way it moved, the wind,” he said.

“We have had some big jobs before but this certainly was moving.”

The scene itself was shocking.

“Just large columns of smoke everywhere, appliances everywhere, road closures everywhere,” he said.

“Just constant roadblocks and police everywhere.”