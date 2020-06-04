Lockyer firefighters rapt with $10,000 donation

FIVE Lockyer Valley rural fire brigades have been thanked for their efforts during last year’s fire season.

Fire brigades in Mulgowie, Blenheim, Hatton Vale, Gatton and Grandchester are collectively $10,000 better off thanks to a donation from the Freemasons.

Forest Hill Argyle Freemason Lodge secretary Peter Hooper said the lodge donated $5000, which the Queensland Freemasons’ charity, Hand Heart Pocket Foundation, matched dollar for dollar.

Forest Hill Argyle Freemason Lodge has teamed up with Hand Heart Pocket Foundation to donate $10000 to the Rural Fire Brigade. Andrew Hooper, Peter Hooper, Rub Logan, Keith Jensen and Roy Emmerson. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Mr Hooper said the money was a gesture of recognition to the work the fireys did fighting fires throughout the region and greater country.

“It was a pretty bad time – there were pretty bad fires in the area up in the hills,” he said.

“All the local fire brigades sort of combined and at one stage they went over to help near Toogoolawah, too.”

Fires blazed through Laidley, October 8, 2019. Picture: Ebony Graveur

Mr Hooper said rather than donating to the state office, the Freemasons wanted to make sure the money stayed local to help buy equipment.

“Some of the gear they were able to get is not provided,” he said.

“They will be able to purchase upgraded equipment such as blowers, GPSs, generators and other items not provided by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.”

Mr Hooper’s son, Andrew Hooper, is a volunteer with the Mulgowie Rural Fire Brigade.

“He was out there and had to take time off work, as all of them did during the fires last year,” he said.

“My son explained some of it and it wasn’t your average fire season, it was pretty dangerous at times.”

Hand Heart Pocket CEO Gary Mark said initiatives that help alleviate suffering and misfortune aligned with his organisation’s work at a grassroots level.

