Lockyer fine dining eatery unveils new ‘drive-through’

NEW TAKE: Spicers Hidden Vale restaurant Homage has opened for business – offering takeaway.

IF ANY restaurant can be adapted to survive in the face of catastrophe, it’s one that rose from the ashes after burning to the ground two years ago.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down and the Lockyer Valley fine dining restaurant has made an unexpected change to keep hungry diners fed.

Spicers Hidden Vale restaurant Homage, Grandchester, is known for its fancy food and elegant decor but now it’s serving up takeaway in a “drive through” setting.

But it’s no fast-food chain: those wanting to order takeaway will need to call in advance and place an order.

General manager Tom Simpson said the menu had been adapted to suit takeaway and was changing week to week.

“Last week we put a message up on Facebook where people could suggest what they want to see on the menu,” Mr Simpson said.

“A few people suggested curry so we made a curry – the menu is always evolving but there are a few favourites that stay on there.”

Before Spicers shut its dining room, it experienced a downturn in business as weddings and functions were cancelled.

Though government orders drove the restaurant’s change, Mr Simpson said it presented an opportunity to reach another market.

“People have always associated us with probably being a slightly pricier place,” he said.

“However, we also have different offerings as well.”

The restaurant introduced takeaway two weeks ago.

“We just wanted to keep the offering of our food available throughout this crazy period,” Mr Simpson said.

“We knew we had a really strong group of locals who support us and love coming here.”

So far, the shift has been met with approval from regulars and interest from new diners.

“People are driving in from Willowbank, Walloon, Laidley, Rosewood, Brisbane,” Mr Simpson said.

“It’s been really well received – the regulars are loving it.”

To order food, call 5465 5900.