Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW TAKE: Spicers Hidden Vale restaurant Homage has opened for business – offering takeaway.
NEW TAKE: Spicers Hidden Vale restaurant Homage has opened for business – offering takeaway.
News

Lockyer fine dining eatery unveils new ‘drive-through’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
11th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF ANY restaurant can be adapted to survive in the face of catastrophe, it’s one that rose from the ashes after burning to the ground two years ago.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down and the Lockyer Valley fine dining restaurant has made an unexpected change to keep hungry diners fed.

Spicers Hidden Vale restaurant Homage, Grandchester, is known for its fancy food and elegant decor but now it’s serving up takeaway in a “drive through” setting.

But it’s no fast-food chain: those wanting to order takeaway will need to call in advance and place an order.

General manager Tom Simpson said the menu had been adapted to suit takeaway and was changing week to week.

“Last week we put a message up on Facebook where people could suggest what they want to see on the menu,” Mr Simpson said.

“A few people suggested curry so we made a curry – the menu is always evolving but there are a few favourites that stay on there.”

Before Spicers shut its dining room, it experienced a downturn in business as weddings and functions were cancelled.

Though government orders drove the restaurant’s change, Mr Simpson said it presented an opportunity to reach another market.

“People have always associated us with probably being a slightly pricier place,” he said.

“However, we also have different offerings as well.”

The restaurant introduced takeaway two weeks ago.

“We just wanted to keep the offering of our food available throughout this crazy period,” Mr Simpson said.

“We knew we had a really strong group of locals who support us and love coming here.”

So far, the shift has been met with approval from regulars and interest from new diners.

“People are driving in from Willowbank, Walloon, Laidley, Rosewood, Brisbane,” Mr Simpson said.

“It’s been really well received – the regulars are loving it.”

To order food, call 5465 5900.

fine dining food and dining grandchester lockyer valley region spicers hidden vale takeaway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        premium_icon Fast food favourites delivered to your door

        News A Gatton restaurant has announced it will be introducing home delivery.

        REVEALED: Lockyer, Somerset's best teacher as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Lockyer, Somerset's best teacher as voted by you

        Education From a pool of 69 entries, here’s the best teacher in the Valleys as voted by...

        Dance teacher twirls into new ‘essential’ job

        premium_icon Dance teacher twirls into new ‘essential’ job

        News A dance instructor has taken pointe in a new role to help her family.

        Heroes of the pandemic: Sahmara helps social iso pitfalls

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Sahmara helps social iso pitfalls

        News At just 16-years-old, this checkout operator has gone from student to the forefront...