Lockyer farmers to wear cost of cleaning over-silted weirs

The weir on Ma Ma Creek at Mount Whitestone is one of many in the region backed up with silt. PHOTO: Supplied.

FRUSTRATION is mounting as farmers continue to struggle with limited water supply, with clogged weirs having choked the supply of valuable groundwater from local creeks.

Concrete weirs have been installed in many water catchments throughout the region, slowing the flow during flood events, which allows the water to soak into the ground rather than being lost downstream.

Lockyer Valley landowner Ryan Cole says the authorities have been lax in cleaning these weirs, allowing silt to build up over the years to the point that some weirs no longer worked properly.

The wasted water is a massive blow to farmers and graziers who are already struggling.

“These waterways are quite literally the lifeblood of our region, without them our fertile soils would be worthless. They recharge our underground water sources when it rains enough to flood,” Mr Cole said.

“We can’t keep producing some of the best food in Australia if we don’t have water.”

One of his properties is situated on the banks of the weir on Ma Ma Creek at Mount Whitestone, which he has been led to believe was close to six metres high when constructed in the 1970s.

However, the wall is now only barely visible over the silt backed up against it, extending 200 metres down the creek.

“The weir filled up earlier in the year, what a shame it only held about one metre of water, instead of about six metres that it was designed to hold,” Mr Cole said.

“As a result of the excessive silt build-up the weir is now dry and little to no increase in groundwater levels has been observed. I know the weirs in Tenthill and Flagstone creeks are in a similar state.”

Mr Cole said he and other property owners had taken their grievances to Lockyer Valley Regional Council, without success.

“Upon last contact by a local resident, the council claimed to have no knowledge that the weir existed, although it can clearly be seen on Google maps, and they have been contacted in previous years in regards to maintenance,” he said.

“We need water. We pay some of the highest rates in the region, and as an industry that employs a large number of locals and supports our local economy, we rarely get anything in return.”

When the Gatton Star contacted the council, it said management of the weirs was the responsibility of Seqwater.

An Seqwater spokesperson said there were plans to improve the performance and recharge of weirs in the Lockyer Valley irrigation region.

“We are currently working with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to find a low or zero-cost approach to the desilting of the weirs,” it said.

“This includes investigating the potential for larger scale desilting works, including the efficiency of weirs in the area, de-silting priority weirs and current siltation impacts.”

The spokesperson said works were decided on the basis of the impact they would have on landowners, and the benefits they would receive from the completed projects.

“Seqwater is very conscious that the cost of any improvement works to irrigation schemes are ultimately borne by irrigators and farmers,” they said.

“It is important to understand the overall performance outcomes delivered by this sort of work against the investment required.”