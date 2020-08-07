Lockyer family receive COVID-19 test results

A family-of-six from Regency Downs have tested negative to coronavirus. Photo: File

A FAMILY who have spent the past four days quarantined in their Regency Downs home have received tests back confirming they do not have coronavirus.

The family-of-six, including a man who woke with flu-like symptoms on Sunday, tested negatively to the highly-contagious virus after undergoing swab testing on Monday.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said his family was relieved to receive their tests back yesterday.

After waking with the beginning of a flu on Sunday morning, the man arranged for his sons and himself, as well as for his son’s partner and his own partner, to be tested.

Since then, they have holed up at the Lockyer Valley property.

The man isolated further, staying in a bedroom as he recovered from what appears to just be a common flu or cold.

“No-one has gotten my flu, surprisingly,” he said.

Eight fever clinics across the Lockyer and Somerset exist for anyone who may have contracted the virus and is showing symptoms.

The clinics are open Monday to Friday and the Gatton Hospital will test between 8am and 8pm, seven days (excluding public holidays).

There are 12 active coronavirus cases in Queensland and, according to the health department, 18,561 patients have been tested in the 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday.

