Lockyer faces the shave and flocks to the street sprints

BRAVE: Ellie Winzar undertakes the World's Greatest Shave for Team J and J at the Hatton Vale Golf Club.

MORE than 3000 people passed through the gates to check out the action at the Gatton Street Sprints on the weekend.

Races were held on both Saturday and Sunday but the biggest attraction was the burnouts on Saturday, with crowds flocking to the track to see the burnt rubber.

There were also events held around the valley for the World's Greatest Shave.

Team J and J held their event at the Fairways Tavern and Golf Club with several locals stepping up to raise money and awareness for their cause.