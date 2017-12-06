Menu
Lockyer expected to head back to the ballot

Voters in the electorate of Lockyer cast their votes for the 2017 Queensland election, November 25 2017. Generic stock-type photo.
QUEENSLANDERS are still without the final results of the state election, though it's still likely Labor will retain government with a majority of at least 48 seats.

Incumbent MPs Jim Madden in Ipswich West and Deb Frecklington in Nanango have held their seats for Labor and the LNP respectively, while local councillor and police officer Jim McDonald is most likely to hold Lockyer for the LNP.

This will mean a by-election for Lockyer Valley Regional Council and appointment of a new officer in charge at Laidley Police Station, but not until the results are formalised.

Mr McDonald acknowledged it was a big step for him.

"I have really enjoyed my profession as a police officer and my career in the council," he said.

"While I am sad to be leaving both of those positions, I'm equally excited by the new opportunity to be able to do my best in the role of state member."

In conceding his defeat in the hotly contested seat, One Nation candidate Jim Savage thanked his supporters and promised he would be back for another round in politics.

"I believe the Lockyer Valley can have a very bright future and the capacity to provide much-needed jobs is there, if our newly elected MP can and will deliver even half of his promises," he said.

"However, I fear that the LNP is still happy in it's opposition dormancy, as it has over much of the last 20 years.

"I am afraid nothing will change. I sincerely hope I am wrong."

Mr McDonald said although he'd be entering the chamber as a member of the opposition, he would fight to deliver his promises.

"I trust water security is beyond political boundaries - it's about feeding the nation and having secure water to ensure jobs and food into the future," he said.

The returning Palaszczuk government is expected to be sworn in by Friday.

A polling day for the council by-election will be fixed for 12 weeks after the chief executive officer officially advises the Electoral Commissioner of a vacancy. 

Topics:  deb frecklington ipswich west jim madden jim mcdonald jim savage lockyer lockyer regional council nanango qldelection2017 qldpol qldvotes2017 queensland election 2017

Gatton Star

